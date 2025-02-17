(Words: The University of Surrey)

There is a sustainable future for the British flower industry – but it has to start with recognition that the current model is fuelling the environmental crisis through carbon emissions and agrochemical pollution emitted through current production processes, according to new research.

A new research project proposes a radical shift towards locally grown, sustainable flowers that could revolutionise the market and mitigate these environmental impacts. It is being led by the University of Surrey (Dr Jill Timms) and Coventry University (Prof David Bek), in collaboration with flower farmers Zanna Hoskins (Spindle Flowers) and Debbie Scott (East Lothian Flower Farm).

The Flower Grower Collective (FGC) aims to create a robust online platform connecting British flower growers directly with florists, effectively streamlining the supply chain. By establishing regional hubs, the initiative seeks to eliminate the inefficiencies that plague the current system, where florists often resort to bulk importers due to fragmented access to local flower varieties.

Comprehensive studies with existing farmers, including a survey of 1,000 small-scale flower growers in the UK, found that 74% of respondents wanted a clear route to market to upscale their businesses. The survey highlighted the urgent need for a system that supports local growers while meeting the increasing consumer demand for sustainable floral options.

Dr Jill Timms, Senior Lecturer in Sociology at the University of Surrey, said:

“Our study highlights a critical moment for the British floral industry. Not only do consumers want flowers that are fresher and more vibrant, but they are also increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their purchases. By fostering local production, we can provide a solution that benefits both growers, consumers and the planet.”

This initiative is co-funded by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, which drives productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas, as well as the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) through The Farming Innovation Programme, and the Research Starter 4 Competition.

The model includes a user-friendly online sales platform, inspired by the Open Food Network, allowing florists to purchase from multiple local growers in a single transaction. This approach aims to reduce the administrative burden on both sides, making it easier for florists to source high-quality, sustainable blooms grown local to them, while providing growers with a reliable market for their products.

Moreover, the research team plans to implement a unique training programme for growers, focusing on quality standards and effective, sustainable, cultivation methods. This initiative will not only improve the quality of British flowers but also enhance grower confidence, ensuring that they can meet the demands of florists who may be less familiar with seasonal, locally grown options.

Key findings from the research indicate that the carbon footprint of UK-produced flowers is significantly lower than that of their imported counterparts, with seasonal blooms offering a sustainable alternative that aligns with the UK government’s net-zero targets. By promoting agroecological practices, the FGC aims to also bolster biodiversity and create a more resilient farming community.

Following the successful establishment of two test hubs in 2024, the FGC will roll out five regional wholesale hubs in 2025, expanding to ten by 2026. The initiative has already garnered interest from growers eager to join the movement towards sustainable practices.

Dr Jill Timms continued:

“This is more than just a business opportunity; it is an ecological imperative. We are at a critical juncture where we can reshape the floral industry to prioritise sustainability, support local economies, and reduce environmental harm.

“By leveraging the collective power of small-scale growers and innovative digital solutions, our research not only addresses the pressing challenges faced by the British floral industry but also presents a viable path towards a greener future.”