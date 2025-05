Six European countries have said they “firmly reject any demographic or territorial change in Gaza” and said Israeli plans for “conquest” of the enclave would be a “dangerous escalation”.

Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway and Slovenia said in a joint statement that Israel should “immediately” lift the blockade of Gaza.

“What is needed more urgently than ever is the resumption of the ceasefire and the unconditional release of all the hostages,” they said.