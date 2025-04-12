The annual Omrawi convoy was organized by the Rotary Club of Cairo Sky on Friday, January 31st, for the sixth consecutive year at the Omrawi Clinic dispensary in Ras El Soda, Alexandria, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Alexandria Agora, Rotary West Golf, and Rotary Tagamoa El Khames.

This was done in coordination with the Medical and Convoys Committee, headed by Dr. Magdi El-Sayed, and with the attendance of Past Governor Dr. Sherif Wali.

The convoy included numerous specialties: dentistry, internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, gynecology, and dermatology, as well as a fully stocked pharmacy to dispense necessary medications to patients.

500 patients were examined, 30 pairs of eyeglasses were provided, and 22 cataract surgeries were performed the following day, Saturday, February 1st. These surgeries were performed by Dr. Mohamed Ashri of the Ashri Eye Center.