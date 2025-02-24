Image credit: Wam

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has reported its record-breaking annual results in its 15-year history.

According to a Wam report, the results have been announced for its financial year ending December 31, 2024. The airline reported a pre-tax profit of Dhs2.5bn ($674m); a 16% growth compared to the previous financial year, with a total revenue of Dhs12.8bn ($3.5bn), marking an increase of 15% compared to Dhs11.2bn ($3bn) in 2023.

“flydubai continues to push boundaries and reach new milestones year-on-year. In its young but impactful journey, it has emerged as a key player in the aviation industry in Dubai and the region. Its business model is built on solid foundations and an unwavering commitment to supporting Dubai’s economic and tourism vision. Forging invaluable air links to underserved markets has supported Dubai’s thriving aviation hub, making Dubai one of the most accessible and connected cities in the world,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, said, commenting on the announcement of the airline’s financial results.

“We have seen evidence of the positive impact flydubai has in the markets it operates in, stimulating free flows of trade and tourism and acting as a lifeline during challenging times,” Sheikh Ahmed added.

flydubai: the airline’s achievements in 2024

flydubai carried 15.4 million passengers in 2024, an increase of 11% compared to 2023. Overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASKM), increased by 10%. Passenger Load Factor increased by 1.2 percentage points, and Passenger Yield improved by 1%.

What drove customer demand for the airline

The customer demand for preferring the airline was driven by increased demand for both business and leisure travel around its network.

flydubai’s Business Class offering continued to attract more customers, recording an 18% increase in uptake across its network, carrying almost half a million passengers in 2024.

“Our record-breaking financial performance, for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrates our continued ability to grow our business and navigate difficult economic and geopolitical challenges through forward planning, drawing on our strength to adapt and evolve to the changing market and customer needs. Our collaborative approach with our key stakeholders and agility remain key drivers to this success, as well as the collective effort of our people who have been instrumental to it,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, commented on the annual results.

Connectivity for codeshare passengers

Almost 2.3 million codeshare passengers enjoyed the connectivity across the joint Emirates and flydubai network of 235 destinations in 101 countries.