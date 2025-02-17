A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Sunday at 7:48 p.m. in the Pacific about seven miles from Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was also about seven miles from Malibu and Santa Monica, nine miles from Topanga and nine miles from El Segundo.

There were a few reports of weak shaking along the Santa Monica Bay coastline, according to the USGS.

In the last 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.0 to 3.0 occur each year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.9 miles.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.