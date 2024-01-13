The release date and time for Solo Leveling Season 1 Episode 3 have been revealed. You can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. In Solo Leveling Season 1, viewers are introduced to Shun Mizushino, an E-class hunter considered the world’s weakest. He grapples with disdain, financial hardships, and a lack of abilities until a hidden dungeon provides an opportunity for transformation, albeit in unexpected ways. It’s worth noting that the Solo Leveling anime made a change to the main character’s name, altering it from Sung Jin-Woo to Shun Mizushino.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

Solo Leveling Season 1 Episode 3 release date is January 20, 2024.

Solo Leveling Season 1 Episode 3 release time has not yet been officially announced. However, Crunchyroll usually adds new content at 1:00 PM, Eastern Time (ET), so the estimated release date time would be:

10:00 AM, Pacific Time (PT)

1:00 PM, Eastern Time (ET)

7:00 PM, British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 PM, Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 1 Episode 3

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 3 of Solo Leveling, you can subscribe to Crunchyroll, which offers three subscription options:

The Fan Plan priced at $7.99 per month. The Mega Plan available for $9.99 per month. The Ultimate Fan Plan, which costs $14.99 per month.

The official synopsis for Solo Leveling Season 1 reads:

“E-class hunter Shun Mizushino is the weakest of them all. Looked down on by everyone, he has no money, no abilities to speak of, and no other job prospects. So when his party finds a hidden dungeon, he’s determined to use this chance to change his life for the better…but the opportunity he finds is a bit different from what he had in mind!”