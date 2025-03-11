



Article content Sophie Grégoire reflected on her journey as a “simple human, a woman, a non-official First Lady” in a social media post the same day Justin Trudeau gave his farewell speech as the Liberal leader.

Article content The pair, who have three children together, announced their separation in August 2023. Grégoire shared insight into her journey in an Instagram post on Monday, along with photos from Sunday night’s event when Mark Carney was elected the new leader for the Liberal Party of Canada. The first photo in the post is of her daughter Ella-Grace, 16, who introduced Trudeau for the final speech. The second photo was a close-up of Trudeau with his hand over his heart and the final photo was of Carney and his wife, British economist Diana Fox Carney.

Article content “It’s been quite the journey, hasn’t it? Maybe one day I’ll find the words to describe the depth of the experience I had as a simple human, a woman, a non-official First Lady and as a mom raising three kids whose loving father Justin was in full service to his country,” wrote Grégoire. “When a chapter ends, a new one begins.” She continued: “I’m so proud of the hard work the Liberal team has accomplished in all corners of our country and I salute the sacrifices you’ve made in your own lives. I know first-hand what they entail.” Grégoire has spoken publicly about her mental health struggles and heartbreak after her split with Trudeau. In her book, Closer Together, she reflects on her life experiences, from her childhood to her adolescence (when she battled an eating disorder) to her career as speaker and television host to unofficial First Lady to mother. When Trudeau announced his resignation, she posted a story on Instagram hours later about mental health. The story featured a graphic created by a mental health account that was shared by California-based psychiatrist Daniel G. Amen and then reposted by Grégoire. It said: “My mental health really changed when I stopped asking myself ‘Why am I so emotional?’ and started asking ‘What is my body trying to tell me right now?’ Read that again.”

On Monday, Grégoire praised her daughter for speaking "with a solid and grounded presence while introducing dad." "Maman can't be any more proud of your fierce mind and tender heart," she wrote in the Instagram post. Photo by DAVE CHAN / AFP via Getty Images Ella-Grace is Grégoire and Trudeau's middle child. Her siblings are 17-year-old Xavier and 11-year-old Hadrien. Xavier did not appear to be at the event. "My brothers and I have shared our dad with you for the past 12 years. Now we're taking him back. But before we do, I guess you can have him one last time," she said on Sunday. 'We're taking him back': Justin Trudeau's daughter, Ella-Grace, introduces him for final speech At the end of Grégoire's post, she congratulated Carney, who she said will "continue to shine the light on our truths and the path ahead," adding that the "work is far from over and sunny ways persist." She ended with a message to all her Canadian sisters and brothers, joking that she was "weeping now." "You offered my family and I so much love and support. Just know…I loved you first! Forever in service to all," she wrote.

