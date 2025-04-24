Cincinnati transfer Dillon Mitchell has committed to St. John’s, sources told ESPN, likely cementing the Red Storm as a preseason top-five team.

Mitchell, who visited St. John’s earlier this month, spent last season with the Bearcats after beginning his career with two seasons at Texas.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Mitchell was a top-five recruit and McDonald’s All American coming out of high school in 2022. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bearcats last season, shooting better than 61% from the field.

Mitchell is the fifth member of Rick Pitino’s elite portal class, joining Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Joson Sanon (Arizona State) and Oziyah Sellers (Stanford).

Those five players — all ranked among ESPN’s top 100 transfers — will combine with first-team All-Big East selection Zuby Ejiofor to form the core of the Red Storm’s 2025-26 roster.

Mitchell’s versatility and two-way ability adds valuable frontcourt depth for the Red Storm. He is explosive athletically, which shows up defensively and in transition. He should allow St. John’s to play bigger — with Mitchell in a power forward role and Hopkins on the wing — or smaller — with Mitchell in a small-ball center position and four perimeter players around him.

Prior to the addition of Mitchell, St. John’s was No. 3 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25.