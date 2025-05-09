The police have said the investigation is ongoing and extremely sensitive. Tests did not find foreign DNA on the girl’s body or clothes, according to a presentation the police made to Parliament in April. The results of a doctor’s original examination were inconclusive, the police said, adding that they have no suspects.

An average of 118 rape are reported each day in South Africa, according to police statistics for the most recent year available. One in three South African women over 18 — or more than seven million — have been victims of physical violence at some point in their lives, the statistics say. Women’s rights activists have long criticized what they see as a tepid response from the government. Between 2018 and 2023, more than 61,740 rape cases and 5,523 sexual assault cases were closed without being solved.

“We come from an era where the penalty for beating a girl and sleeping with her by force was a goat and a few lashes at the chief’s court,” said Thabang Kuali, a traditional leader in Matatiele. While those days are now largely gone, Mr. Kuali said, he hoped that Cwecwe’s case would “shift the needle in how men think.”

“I saw men marching against rape for the first time in this Cwecwe matter,” he said.