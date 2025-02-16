South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said.
“She was found dead and there is no sign of foul play,” a police official told Agence France-Presse, without giving more details.
She was 24 years old.
Kim was found at her home on Sunday evening by a friend who reported the discovery to police, Yonhap news agency said.
Kim is best known for her role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent.
She won the best new actress award at the Korean Film Awards for her performance.