South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said.

“She was found dead and there is no sign of foul play,” a police official told Agence France-Presse, without giving more details.

She was 24 years old.

Kim was found at her home on Sunday evening by a friend who reported the discovery to police, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim is best known for her role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent.

She won the best new actress award at the Korean Film Awards for her performance.