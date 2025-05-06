This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

LOS GATOS, CA – Cambrian Works announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a SBIR Phase II in the amount of $1,249,906.00 focused on Tactical Space Payload for Inertial De-spin Efficient Effects to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and as of August 25, 2024, Cambrian Works has started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“This SpaceWERX award enables TRL advancement of our technology for cost-effective attachment, de-spin, and control of unprepared space objects,” said Kalia Crowder, Cambrian Works’s Director of Strategic Development. “SPIDEE’s open interfaces and scalable contact areas address a wide variety of object sizes and masses, as well as spin rates.”

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Cambrian Works

Cambrian Works is pioneering foundational infrastructure and technology for the nascent space economy. Overcoming the constraints between the ground and space, Cambrian Works provides real-time, resilient, multi-orbit, self-healing mesh networking solutions that expand the terrestrial Internet, network data flow visualizations and management across constellations and multi-orbit regimes, and revolutionary technologies for in-space attachment that enhance space manufacturing capabilities and in-space servicing missions. The Cambrian Works team is dedicated to empowering an in-space, robotic workforce, operable collaboratively and from the ground, building up the machine-to-machine future in space, and addressing the need for seamless information sharing between diverse industries, companies, and domains.

Cambrian Works is made up of radical engineers and programmers with wide industry experience, joined by their shared goal of forging an in-space economy that enables ideas to flourish, pushing forward a Cambrian explosion of new opportunities in space.

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command’s Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has awarded over 1,470 contracts worth more than $1.46 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: spacewerx.us.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

