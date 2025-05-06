

This week, the Senate voted to undo two Energy Department rules for appliances finalized during the Biden administration, sending the bills to President Donald Trump to sign into law. [emphasis, links added]

Senators voted 52 to 46 on Wednesday to overturn a rule that required appliances to meet specific standards to receive the energy-efficient label.

The standards apply to various consumer products, including dishwashers, heat pumps, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners. The House voted in March to undo the regulation.

Along with the energy efficiency standards, the Senate voted on Thursday, 52-45, to overturn the Energy Department’s regulation that sets more stringent standards for commercial refrigerators, freezers, and refrigerator-freezers under its Energy Conservation Program. It aims to reduce energy consumption and emissions. Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) brought the bill to the floor.

“Our bill repeals burdensome and costly Biden administration regulations on commercial refrigeration equipment that would drive up prices on consumer goods,” Rep. Craig Goldman (R-TX), who sponsored the bill in the House, said in a statement.

“Americans want common-sense policies and freedom from government overreach instead of far-left policies that increase the cost of living. I’m proud to be delivering results that support small businesses and hardworking Americans,” Goldman added.

In 2023, industry groups reached an agreement with the Energy Department on standards for refrigerators and freezers, which the department adopted as the final rule.

Republicans argued that the standards do not consider the effect on consumer costs.

The House also voted last month to reverse the rule, but supporters of the regulation argued that the reversal would cost businesses money.

Top photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Read rest at Washington Examiner