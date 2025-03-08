Libyan women have a long history of significant and inspiring achievements and contributions to society across the length and breadth of this diverse and beautiful country. Today, they continue to drive progress, lead their communities, participate in governance and stand for election despite many challenges and more importantly build their communities and this country. They continue to prove that the inclusion of women at all levels is essential for sustainable peacebuilding efforts.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I reiterate UNSMIL’s support for advancing Libyan women’s rights, supporting their meaningful and safe participation at all levels of society, and amplify their call for protection and inclusion.

Women in Libya, especially those who are involved in the public sphere and political spaces, continue to face significant challenges. Systemic barriers, discrimination, and violence continue to hinder their full and meaningful participation. The absence of comprehensive legislation protecting women’s rights exacerbates these challenges, and prevents society from benefitting from their valuable contributions beyond their being involved in caring and supporting their families.

The election of Libya’s first female mayor at the end of 2024 was a historic milestone. This achievement must serve as a catalyst for further progress, and for women to be part of the conversation on development and progress. Women’s active participation in politics is crucial for fostering inclusive and representative governance.

We know that change is a gradual process, and efforts to advance the situation of women worldwide are an ongoing endeavor. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, a landmark blueprint for women’s and girl’s rights, that guides policies and investments in areas such as education, health, peace, media, political participation, economic empowerment, and the elimination of violence against women and girls. The respect for these rights translates into greater opportunities for women to contribute to the development and prosperity of the broader society.

UNSMIL calls upon all relevant Libyan stakeholders to take decisive actions in advancing the status of women and girls, ensuring their rights and giving them equal opportunities to contribute to all areas of the economy and make a positive difference. I further urge them to support and empower women by fostering inclusive access to leadership and decision-making spaces. It is of utmost importance to prioritize opportunities for women, especially for young women and girls, to actively contribute to the peace and development of Libya.

