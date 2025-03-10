ECONOMYNEXT – Internationally renowned singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Aloe Blacc, who is in Sri Lanka on a two-day visit, has pledged to take Sri Lanka globally as an attractive investment destination.

The 46-year old celebrity arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday (10) at the invitation of President Anura Dissanayake-led new government and the Sri Lanka Tourist Board.

Blacc first gained widespread recognition with his 2010 hit single I Need a Dollar, which became the theme song for the HBO series How to Make It in America.

In addition to his artistic pursuits, Blacc is involved in philanthropy and activism, advocating for education, artists’ rights, and social justice.

He has collaborated with various charitable organizations and spoken at events about the power of music in driving change.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said Blacc’s trip underscores his growing influence in biotechnology, healthcare innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“Speaking at the BIA, Blacc emphasized that he is delighted to contribute to the story that conveys to the world that Sri Lanka is an attractive investment destination,” the PMD said.

“He expressed that it is a remarkable opportunity to collaborate with the Sri Lankan government and the National Initiative for Research and Development Commercialization (NIRDC).”

“He also highlighted the unique chance to observe first-hand the numerous investments taking place in Sri Lanka, including both new and established enterprises, as well as the innovative concepts being developed. Blacc noted his connections with numerous investors in the United States and across the globe, to whom he plans to share the story of Sri Lanka’s potential.”

During his two-day stay in Sri Lanka, Blacc is expected to engage with local entrepreneurs, artists, fostering collaborations that could benefit both the cultural and scientific communities.

He is expected to discuss with senior officials of the Presidential Secretariat, local entrepreneurs specializing in cashew products, coconut-based products, organic goods, natural energy drinks, and food and agriculture, with a focus on authentic Ceylon cinnamon, the PMD said.

“Additionally, Blacc will participate in discussions with biotechnology experts, investment forums, and interactive sessions with aspiring musicians and innovators. As part of his visit, he will also explore Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage with trips to Sigiriya and Minneriya.” (Colombo/March 10/2025)



