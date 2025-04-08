ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), Sri Lanka’s first fully automated container terminal with an $800 million investment, officially commenced operations, marking a major milestone in India–Sri Lanka infrastructure collaboration and offering a significant boost to the island’s maritime economy.

The operation commenced a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Sri Lanka after completing two day state-visit.

The $800 million project, developed under a landmark 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement, is being spearheaded by a consortium of India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

This is Adani Group’s first major port venture in Sri Lanka and forms part of a growing footprint of Indian investments in the region.

“The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said in a statement.

“Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly on the global maritime map. The CWIT project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally and unlock immense economic value for the island nation.”

“It also stands as a shining example of the deep-rooted friendship and growing strategic ties between the two neighbours, and of what can be achieved through visionary public–private partnerships. Delivering this world-class facility in record time also reflects the Adani Group’s proven ability to efficiently execute large-scale critical infrastructure projects anywhere in the world.”

Strategically located at the Port of Colombo—already one of South Asia’s busiest transshipment hubs—CWIT features a 1,400-metre quay and 20-metre depth, capable of handling 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

The fully automated terminal is set to ease congestion at Colombo Port and significantly improve vessel turnaround times, bolstering the port’s regional competitiveness.

CWIT is expected to not only strengthen the port’s capacity but also contribute significantly to Sri Lanka’s GDP through enhanced trade efficiency and employment generation. The terminal’s state-of-the-art automation positions it among the most modern in the region, setting new benchmarks in cargo handling.

For Sri Lanka, the terminal is also a critical economic development project amidst ongoing recovery efforts following its 2022 economic crisis.

With debt restructuring underway and a renewed focus on attracting foreign investment, CWIT stands out as one of the largest private-sector infrastructure projects in the country’s recent history.

John Keells Holdings Chairperson Krishan Balendra emphasized the project’s long-term impact: “We are confident this development will elevate Colombo’s status as a leading transshipment hub and enhance regional trade connectivity.”

The CWIT launch follows the recent uptick in bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and India, including major investments in energy, infrastructure, and logistics—cementing India’s role as a key development partner in Sri Lanka’s economic transformation. (Colombo/April 07/2025)



