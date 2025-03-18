ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks continued to slide further, data on its site showed.

The broader ASPI closed down 1.63 percent, or 255.07 points, at 15,394.23; while the more liquid S&P SL20 Index closed down 1.60 percent, or 74.63 points, at 4,588.03.

Turnover marginally increased to 1.77 billion rupees from 1.27 billion rupees in the session, while the share volumes rose 64 percent to 91,302,306.

Top negative contributors to the ASPI were Ceylinco Insurance Holdings (ended 3.0 percent weaker at 3,297.25 rupees), HNB (fell 1.6 to 300.00 rupees), Commercial Bank (declined 2.3 percent to 136.25 rupees), DFCC Bank (closed down 3.3 percent at 102.00 rupees) and John Keells Holdings (down 1.5 percent at 20.20 rupees).

Major contributors to turnover were banks (313 million rupees), capital goods (270 million rupees) and food, beverage and tobacco industry (306 million rupees) stocks.

There was a net foreign outflow of 50 million rupees.

Sampath Bank (107 million rupees), Vallibel One (135 million rupees) and Browns Investments (67 million rupees) recorded high turnover.

Hayleys said the company is planning to raise up to 7 billion rupees through a debenture issue.

Read more

Sri Lanka’s Hayleys to raise 7bn through debenture issue

Most active volumes were seen in Browns Investments at 24,906,150 (turnover 182,297,260.40 rupees), SMB Finance at 8,677,021 (turnover 5,215,653.10 rupees), Hela Apparel at 8,094,087 (turnover 32,553,708.30 rupees) and John Keells at 6,676,755 (turnover 134,943,511.20 rupees). (Colombo/Mar18/2025)



Continue Reading