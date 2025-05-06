ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks rose 0.28 percent in the session, with slowed overall activity in the market during the local government election voting, Colombo Stock Exchange data showed.

Colombo’s broader ASPI closed 44.90 points higher, at 15,961.59, while the S&P SL20 of more liquid stocks ended 0.32 percent, or 14.83 points stronger, to close at 4,679.65 after a volatile session.

The CSE closed at 12.30, after trading for three hours, due to the local government election.

Sentiment surrounding banks continued to be uncertain voting proceeded.

Sampath Bank ended up at 110.00 rupees, Commercial Bank closed up at 138.25 rupees, DFCC Bank was up 106.75 rupees, NDB closed up at 104.25 rupees, while HNB closed down at 293.00 rupees, and Seylan Bank closed down at 70.10 rupees.

Turnover in the session dropped to 1.4 billion rupees from 1.9 billion rupees in the previous session. Share volumes fell to 64,752,07 from 76,978,291.

Election results could build confidence in Colombo’s risky asset market, brokers said.

As at 12.30 p.m Sri Lanka time on Tuesday, spot gold price was trading at 3,388.06 US Dollars, 47.22 US Dollars higher. (Colombo/May06/2025)



