ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka is aiming for a budget deficit of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2025, after achieving a 6.8 percent out-turn in 2025, according to a budget for 2025.

Sri Lanka is aiming for tax revenues of 4,590 billion rupees (13.9 percent of GDP) in 2025 up from 3,705 billion rupees (12.3 percent) in 2024.

Total revenues would be 4,960 billion rupees, up from 4,031 billion rupees.

Sri Lanka’s planned recurrent expenditure would be 5,886 billion rupees, up from 5,340 billion rupees.

The revenue deficit would fall to 906 billion rupees, from 1,309 billion rupees.

Capital spending is planned at 1,315 billion rupees, from 817 billion.

Interest expenses would be 2,950 billion rupees, up from 2,690 billion rupees.

The primary surplus would be 750 billion rupees (2.3 pct of GDP), up from 650 billion rupees.

The overall budget deficit would be 2,200 billion rupees, up from 2,040 billion in 2024.

Domestic borrowings would be 2,125 billion rupees and foreign borrowings would be 375 billion rupees. (Colombo/Feb17/2025)



