ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Capital Alliance Investment Ltd officially listed nearly 915 million of its ‘CAL Five Year Closed End Fund’ on the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) by way of an Introduction, the bourse said in a statement.

The ‘CAL Five Year Closed End Fund’ is a fixed income unit trust scheme with a five-year tenure, approved by the regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC).

“It is designed to provide investors with capital preservation, interest income, and potential capital gains based on prevailing and expected interest rate movements,” the bourse said.

The fund was constituted through a Trust Deed dated September 6, 2024, with Hatton National Bank PLC serving as the trustee and custodian.

The units of the fund are fully paid, freely transferable, and tradable on the CSE at the Net Asset Value (NAV) or at a premium/discount based on market demand.

“For investors, listed unit trusts offer both stability and liquidity while enabling participation in professionally managed investment strategies. The listing of units by way of introduction ensures liquidity for existing unit holders while creating opportunities for new investors to diversify their portfolios,” Vindhya Jayasekera, the CSE’s CEO designate said.

“We encourage more fund managers and financial institutions to leverage the capital market to introduce innovative investment products, as growing investor interest continues to strengthen market participation and confidence.”

Gayan De Silva, the CEO of Capital Alliance Investments Limited said the company firmly believes that capital markets serve as a critical intermediary in transferring wealth across economies

“What sets the ‘CAL 5 Year Closed End Fund’ apart is that its units will be traded on the stock exchange just like individual stocks, allowing investors to buy and sell units throughout trading hours, providing flexibility and accessibility,” De Silva said.

“The launch of this fund is more than just an addition to our product portfolio—it represents a step forward in expanding the offerings on the stock exchange and boosting market participation, which we firmly believe will aid the development of Sri Lanka’s capital market.” (Colombo/March 21/2025)



