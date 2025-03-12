ECONOMYNEXT – The significance of the shipping and logistics sector in driving economic growth and trade efficiency between Sri Lanka and Viet Nam was discussed at a forum held recently.

“Both countries acknowledged the need for enhanced logistics and maritime connectivity, streamlined trade processes, and more robust engagement to maximize mutual benefits,” the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), which conducted the webinar, said.

“The main objective of the program is to promote capabilities and strengths of Sri Lanka’s logistics industry in the Viet Nam.”

EDB chairman Mangala Wijesinghe said it was important to strengthen the bilateral partnership in the sectors between the countries to enhance trade efficiency and supply chain networks.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Viet Nam Poshitha Perera said there was potential for mutual growth between Sri Lanka and Viet Nam through improved connectivity and infrastructure development.

Presentations by experts from Sri Lanka and Viet Nam followed, providing insights into locational advantage, investment opportunities, operational best practices, and industry collaborations.

Deputy Director BOI Sudath Jayasekara, Head of Commercial, Hayleys Advantis Free Zone Ltd Rajiv Fernando, GAC Group of Companies Director – NVOCC & Logistics Navin Perera, and Viet Nam Logistics Business Association (VLA) Head -Logistics Services Department Pham Thi Lan Huong spoke on port development, supply chain integration, regulatory frameworks, and investment opportunities, setting the stage for future collaborations and business partnerships.

The main audience of the webinar was from the Viet Nam Logistics Business Association, with over 40 professionals from different fields in attendance. (Colombo/Mar12/2025)



