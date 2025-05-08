ECONOMYNEXT – A delegation from Yantai city in China’s Shandong Province held a symposium and exchange meeting with Sri Lankan stakeholders to expmain Yantai’s proactive efforts and practical initiatives in promoting international cooperation on zero-carbon islands.

Chinese companies such as Dongfang Electronics, Tayho Advanced Materials, and LONGi Green Energy presented their solutions in new energy and green materials tailored for island countries to reduce carbon emission.

During the COP29 Conference in 2024, Yantai City launched the International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Initiative and proposed the establishment of the International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Organization, an international non-governmental platform dedicated to advancing cooperation on zero-carbon island development.

“The Organization aims to address climate change and achieve sustainable development for islands, promoting international exchanges and cooperation among stakeholders from island regions,” Chinese Embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

Zheng Deyan, Mayor of Yanta, briefed the attendees on Yantai’s proactive efforts and practical initiatives in promoting international cooperation on zero-carbon islands.

He also extended a warm invitation to Sri Lanka during the meeting, welcoming relevant institutions, universities, research institutes, and enterprises to join the Cooperation Organization.

Tilak Siyambalapitiya, Chairman of Ceylon Electricity Board, B.K. Prabhath Chandrakeerthi, Secretary of the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, and K.R. Uduwawala, Secretary of the Environment Ministry were among the Sri Lankan delegates at the symposium.

“During the visit, Yantai-based companies signed several cooperation agreements with Sri Lankan partners, covering key sectors such as green materials and renewable energy, laying a solid foundation for in-depth collaboration,” the Chinese Embassy said.

“In the future, under the framework of the International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Organization, Yantai City will actively participate in and promote Sri Lanka’s green and low-carbon transition, and support improvements in people’s livelihoods and climate governance, working together to open a new chapter of mutual prosperity and development.”

Yantai city’s move comes after India’s Adani Green withdrew its efforts to build two wind power plants in Sri Lanka’s North to connect 500 MW to the national grid after differences on the price per unit.

Sri Lanka’s previous government agreed for an 8.26 cent US dollar per unit in its power purchasing agreement. However, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s government annulled the agreement and said they are ready to discuss the project with the unit price of around 6 cents.

China’s initiative also has come at a time after U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to slash climate efforts approved during his predecessor’s administration, including a $20 billion funding program for projects that reduce greenhouse gases. (Colombo/May 08/2025)



