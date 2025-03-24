ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka and Thailand will hold the sixth round of bilateral political consultations on Tuesday (25) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand in Bangkok, the Colombo government said.

It will be the first bilateral political consultation meeting under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake-led ruling National People’s Power government.

The consultations will be co-chaired by Aruni Ranaraja, Secretary at Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eksiri Pintaruchi, the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Colombo said the upcoming consultations will review the progress made since the fifth round of bilateral political consultations held in Colombo in August 2023 and the official visit of the former Thai Prime Minister to Sri Lanka in February 2024.

“As Sri Lanka and Thailand commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in key areas, including political engagement, trade and investment, renewable energy, fisheries and agriculture sector cooperation, defence, culture, and tourism,” the MFA said in the statement.

Bilateral political consultations between Sri Lanka and Thailand have served as a structured mechanism for both governments to engage in high-level discussions on matters of mutual interest.

These dialogues aim to strengthen diplomatic ties, enhance economic cooperation, and address regional and global challenges.

Such consultations provide a platform for both countries to explore avenues for collaboration in key sectors, including trade, tourism, fisheries, education, and defense. Over the years, these engagements have evolved, reflecting changing geopolitical realities and economic priorities.

A key focus of these consultations has been enhancing economic relations between the two nations. Thailand, as a leading economy in Southeast Asia, has shown interest in expanding its trade and investment footprint in Sri Lanka.

In recent years, discussions have revolved around increasing bilateral trade volumes, exploring opportunities in infrastructure development, and promoting tourism exchanges. Sri Lanka has also sought Thai investment in sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, and technology, leveraging Thailand’s expertise in these fields.

Apart from economic cooperation, Sri Lanka and Thailand have used political consultations to strengthen regional collaboration, particularly within the frameworks of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Sri Lanka has observer status in ASEAN. The bilateral engagements with Thailand have played a crucial role in its regional integration efforts. Additionally, both nations have expressed a shared commitment to addressing global challenges such as climate change, maritime security, and sustainable development.

With Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean and Thailand’s role as a regional economic hub, both nations have significant opportunities to enhance their partnership, analysts say.

Sri Lanka and Thailand share a longstanding diplomatic relationship rooted in historical, cultural, and religious ties.

The connection between the two nations dates back centuries, primarily through the shared Theravāda Buddhist tradition, which has fostered strong people-to-people ties.

Over the years, both countries have engaged in various cooperative initiatives, including trade, investment, and tourism, with political consultations playing a significant role in shaping their bilateral agenda. (Colombo/March 24/2025)