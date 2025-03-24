ECONOMYNEXT – Coral colonies have started to grow across Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port which are now being nurtured and studied through a research project, its China-backed operating company said.

The port said eco-conscious policies of being a ‘green port’ has provided a sanctuary for the natural growth of different species of coral along the port’s breakwaters and on the artificial island.

The port was dug out of dry land and later flooded with sea water. The artificial island was built out of excavated material.

“This project originates from the ecosystem nurtured by Hambantota International Port. Several thriving coral colonies have developed within the port’s channel and basin,” Wilson Qu, chief executive of Hambantota International Port group said in a statement.

“Recently, we decided that it wasn’t enough to simply foster this natural growth—we also needed to investigate the phenomenon scientifically.”

The green port concept minimises the port’s ecological footprint while striking a balance between industrial activity and environmental preservation.

Under the Coral Reef Protection Project, the Ocean University of Sri Lanka (OCUSL), will conduct a comprehensive baseline study to assess coral cover, species diversity, and the presence of various marine organisms, such as fish, invertebrates and algae.

Corals are invertebrates but the polyps contributing reef building have a calcium carbonate (limestone) external skeleton. Some of the corals get their colours of algae growing on their surface. Soft corals are anemones without skeletons.

M.F.M. Fairoz, Senior Lecturer of the Faculty of Fisheries and Ocean Science at OCUSL, will lead the monitoring efforts, conducting research over the next five months, HIP said.

“Our research aims to evaluate the current state of coral cover and species diversity,” Fairoz said in the statement.

“We also seek to establish a baseline for future monitoring that will help us understand ecological balance and provide insights into global coral conservation and restoration initiatives.”

“It provides university students with hands-on experience in marine biology and marine conservation, allowing them to participate in fieldwork and data analysis that will enhance their practical skills while contributing to cutting-edge marine research.”

The Hambantota port has released pictures showing what appears to be lettuce leaf coral, staghorn coral and small formations brain grooved coral, where some species of fish are seen swimming.

Among requirements for some types of corals is to be protected from strong wave action.

The study will also evaluate sea water quality, macroalgae growth, with the ultimate goal of assessing the health of coral ecosystems and their potential as models for future conservation and restoration efforts.

Hambantota International Port has initially allocated 1.2 million rupees for the first phase of the project, Jeevan Premasara – Senior General Manager HR and Admin said.

The first phase will be completed in May 2025. (Colombo/Mar24/2025)



