ECONOMYNEXT – India has made multiple missile strikes against targets which is said was linked to the killings of tourists in Indian administered Kashmir by suspected attackers from Pakistan.

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, Press Trust of India reported.

Reports said the targets included bases in Pakistan Punjab.

India has earlier said they identified several persons who killed Indian tourists and a Nepali and had also intercepted messages sent over social media apps which were tracked to a location in Pakistan.

“India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack,” India’s embassy in Washington said in a statement shortly after the attack.

“It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India.

“India’s actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted.”

Pakistan media said eight Pakistani;s slain, 35 injured and mosques were targeted

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar was quoted as saying that three Indian military jets were downed.

Shortly after the strikes India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with the Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him.



