ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka may see its lowest voter turnout in a Local Government elections’ history, a poll monitor said, with the provisional data showing between 50-60 percent turnouts.

Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE), a local election monitor, in its observation said that Tuesday’s LG polls “may go down in history as the local government election with the lowest voter turnout”.

The official voter turnout will be announced only after the counting is completed. However, local media quoting returning officers said the turnout could be mostly between 50-60 percent at district level, in sharp contrast to 2018 elections which was a protest vote with as high as 80 percent.

“There was low interest in voting across the country, except in major cities in the East, North, and South,” CeFFE said in a statement.

It said 76 incidents had been reported on election day.

“Of these, 74 were violations of election laws. Incidents of transporting voters, campaigning outside the 500-meter limit, scattering of party-symbol cards near polling stations, and illegal campaigning were reported from almost every district in the island.”

“A peaceful environment prevailed at polling stations from the beginning to the end of the election. It is also noteworthy that the administrative problems that arose in the previous elections were not reported this time.”

“The CeFFE appreciates the steps taken by the police regarding the security at polling booths.”

The first result has been already released with Tangalle Urban Council showing the ruling National People’s Power (NPP) winning as a single party, but securing only nine out of 19 seats in the council.

Though the NPP is likely to win as a single party in most of the 339 bodies, the party is expected to struggle to establish the councils in some bodies given the mixed electoral system in place, Political analysts have said.

A low voter turnout, which was expected particularly from disillusioned youth and economically marginalized groups, could also skew outcomes in unpredictable ways.

If the government manages to secure a clear majority in LG bodies, it will be seen as an endorsement of its mandate and provide breathing space to push forward with reforms.

However, if the results show a significant erosion of support or gains for independent or minor party candidates, it could force a recalibration of government strategy and possibly trigger internal dissent.

More importantly, the results will serve as a barometer for national elections in the future and set the tone for the remainder of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s presidency. (Colombo/May 06/2025)



