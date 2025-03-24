Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest bank by assets, has once again been ranked as Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand for 2025. Earlier in the month, the bank was acknowledged as South Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand in the South Africa Top 100 Brands report.

This accolade marks the fourth consecutive year that Brand Finance’s annual ranking of the Global Top 500 Banking Brands has acknowledged the bank, reflecting the high standing in which it is consistently held.

Every year, Brand Finance assesses 5 000 of the biggest brands across the world, and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across different sectors. The world’s top 500 most valuable and strongest banking brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 Banks ranking.

“We are very pleased and honoured to receive these prestigious accolades for a fourth consecutive year. This acknowledgement reflects the trust that we have built and our commitment to providing consistently excellent service to our clients,” says Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group Chief Executive.

The Group is the continent’s largest financial services provider by assets and has a brand presence in 20 African countries that have a combined population of just under 800 million people.

“Africa is our home, and we strive to drive her growth every day, a commitment which these awards reaffirm. We believe that these important awards reflect the uncompromising commitment of our people to deliver services to our diverse client base and driving value for all stakeholders,” concludes Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank Group Chief Operating Officer.