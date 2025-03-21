TAMPA, Fla. — Star Catcher Industries said it beamed concentrated solar energy over 100 meters March 21 to satellite solar arrays on the ground at EverBank Stadium, Florida, in its first demo of a capability planned for space.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based startup said it successfully powered multiple off-the-shelf solar arrays, validating its vision for a space-based power grid that would not require customer satellites to be retrofitted or equipped with custom receivers.

“This demonstration marks the first end-to-end test of our space power beaming technology, proving we can collect and wirelessly transmit energy with the precision needed for space applications,” said Star Catcher co-founder and CEO Andrew Rush.

“Today’s success puts us one step closer to eliminating power constraints in space and unlocking new capabilities for satellites and the customers they serve.”

Star Catcher did not disclose how much power was transmitted during the test.

The venture plans a larger demonstration this summer at a former Space Shuttle landing site at Cape Canaveral, where it aims to beam hundreds of watts of energy across more than a kilometer to multiple simulated satellites.

While the solar arrays in both tests remain stationary, the 200 power-beaming satellites Star Catcher envisions would be operating in low Earth orbit, supplying energy to spacecraft also moving in LEO.

The startup has not set a timeline for its first in-orbit demonstration or when it could provide commercial services.

