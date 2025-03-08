On this momentous occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), through its Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa (SRRWA), stands at a pivotal juncture in the global pursuit of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” resonates deeply as we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. This landmark framework has shaped the global agenda for women’s rights and gender equality.

The Beijing Declaration, adopted in 1995, was a clarion call to dismantle systemic barriers, challenge discriminatory norms, and ensure the full participation of women in all spheres of life. Three decades later, we celebrate progress, particularly in Africa, where women have broken barriers in politics, education, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Yet, we must also confront the stark realities that persist: gender-based violence, unequal access to education and healthcare, economic disparities, and the underrepresentation of women in decision-making spaces.

Africa has witnessed remarkable strides in advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls, demonstrating the continent’s resilience and commitment to gender equality. Some of the most notable trends include:

Increased Political Representation: Since adopting the Beijing Declaration in 1995, numerous African States have made remarkable strides in advancing women’s political participation. Rwanda leads globally, with women occupying over 60% of parliamentary seats. Countries such as South Africa, Namibia, and Senegal have also achieved significant progress in promoting gender-balanced representation. Additionally, the appointment of female Heads of State across the continent has marked a transformative shift in political leadership. Notable examples include Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Africa’s first elected female president; Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, who serves as the country’s first female president; and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, who became the nation’s first female Head of State. Other inspiring leaders include Catherine Samba-Panza of the Central African Republic, interim president, and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim of Mauritius, the country’s first female president. Most recently, Namibia appointed its first female Head of State, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, further underscoring the growing momentum toward gender equality in African politics.

Advancements in Education: The gender gap in primary and secondary education is narrowing across the continent. Countries like Kenya, Ghana, and Botswana have achieved near parity in school enrolment, empowering girls with the tools to build brighter futures.

Women’s Economic Empowerment: African women are increasingly breaking barriers in entrepreneurship and leadership. Initiatives such as the African Women’s Development Fund and the African Union’s Women in Business program have supported women-led businesses, fostering economic growth and innovation.

Legal Reforms: Many African countries have enacted progressive laws to protect women’s rights, including laws against gender-based violence, child marriage, and workplace discrimination. Countries like Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, Gambia, and Mali have raised the legal age of marriage to 18, safeguarding girls from early marriages.

Grassroots Movements: Women-led movements and organizations are driving change at the community level. From the #MeToo movement in Nigeria to the fight against gender-based violence in South Africa, African women are raising their voices and demanding accountability.

Despite these positive trends, significant challenges remain, hindering the full realization of gender equality and women’s empowerment in Africa, including:

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Harmful Traditional Practices: Despite the establishment of progressive legal frameworks, gender-based violence, and harmful traditional practices continue to plague societies, driven by deeply entrenched cultural norms, plural legal systems, and a lack of political will to enforce progressive laws. Child marriage remains widespread, perpetuating cycles of inequality and disempowerment. Similarly, GBV persists at alarming rates, manifesting in domestic violence, sexual assault, and harmful practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM). These challenges highlight the urgent need for stronger implementation of existing laws and a transformative shift in societal attitudes to eradicate these violations and protect the rights and dignity of women and girls.

Humanitarian crises, such as climate change and conflicts, have further exacerbated these challenges, highlighting the urgent need for stronger protections and support systems.

Economic Inequality: Women continue to face barriers to economic participation, including limited access to land, credit, and technology. The informal sector, where many African women work, often lacks social protections and fair wages.

Health Disparities: Maternal mortality rates remain unacceptably high in some regions, and access to sexual and reproductive health services is often limited. Teenage pregnancy and HIV/AIDS disproportionately affect women and girls.

Underrepresentation in Leadership: While progress has been made, women remain underrepresented in political and corporate leadership roles. Cultural and institutional barriers often prevent women from ascending to decision-making positions.

Conflict and Displacement: Women and girls in conflict-affected regions face heightened risks of violence, exploitation, and displacement. The ongoing crises in parts of the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes region underscore the need for gender-sensitive peacebuilding and humanitarian responses.

Intersectional Discrimination: Marginalized groups of women, including those with disabilities, older women, and rural women, face compounded discrimination and exclusion from opportunities.

To build on the progress and address persistent challenges, the ACHPR urges African governments, civil society, the private sector, and international partners to accelerate the implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action and Agenda 2063. This can be achieved through aligning national policies with these frameworks and ensuring gender equality is mainstreamed across all sectors. The ACHPR calls for the strengthening of legal frameworks, enhanced access to justice for survivors, and increased investment in prevention programs to eradicate gender-based violence in all its forms.

It further emphasizes the need to expand women entrepreneurs’ access to finance, land, and technology and ensure equal pay for equal work to close the gender wage gap. Affirmative action measures, such as quotas, should be implemented to increase the representation of women in political and leadership roles at all levels. The ACHPR also urges prioritizing girls’ education, particularly in STEM fields, and ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health services. Finally, the ACHPR calls for the recognition and addressing of the unique challenges faced by marginalized groups of women, including those with disabilities, rural women, and refugees.

As we celebrate the resilience and achievements of African women and girls, let us remember that the fight for gender equality is far from over. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, alongside Agenda 2063, provide a roadmap to a future where every woman and girl can live with dignity, freedom, and opportunity. On this International Women’s Day, let us recommit to the principles of rights, equality, and empowerment—not just for some, but for ALL women and girls.

Honourable Commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie

Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa of the ACHPR and Vice-Chairperson of the ACHPR

