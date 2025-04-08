It’s the first time Harper has hit the campaign trail since the 2015 election, when he was prime minister, and comes at time when the Conservatives are in a close race with the Liberals with the April 28 election only weeks away.

OTTAWA — Former prime minister Stephen Harper will introduce Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at a rally in Edmonton on Monday evening.

Poilievre was in British Columbia on Monday morning to announce that a Conservative government would complete environmental assessments of major infrastructure projects within one year and push through approval of 10 pending major resource projects.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney was also in B.C. on Monday, with a scheduled stop in Alberta on Tuesday.

More to come…

