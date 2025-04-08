Good evening Middle East Eye readers,

At least 46 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza since dawn today, according to medical sources

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has openly admitted that Tel Aviv is deliberately starving Palestinians, declaring on Monday: “Not even a single grain of wheat will enter the Gaza Strip”

In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that “controlling and owning Gaza would be a good thing”, echoing earlier plans Trump floated about forcibly displacing the population from Gaza to neighbouring countries to “own” and “redevelop” Gaza under US control

Nearly 400,000 Gaza residents have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since 18 March, with relentless attacks leading to “large-scale civilian casualties” , UN secretary general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said 15 medics and rescuers killed by Israeli forces last month in Gaza were shot in the upper body with “intent to kill”.

Palestinians across occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank held a general strike in solidarity with Gaza