Claire Richards performed on stage at Popworld Live in Liverpool, on Saturday.

The Steps star, 46, paraded her curves in a lace bodysuit and sparkling leotard as she sang solo for a packed audience at the M&S Bank Arena.

Claire, who released her solo album Euphoria last month, looked phenomenal in the figure-hugging garments, and highlighted her slim waist with a leather orb belt.

Completing her edgy ensemble, the singer layered up with a cropped black bomber jacket and accessorised with a gold chain necklace.

Peter Andre, 50, was another performer at the concert who took to the arena stage to belt out his classic pop hits.

Wow! Claire Richards, 46, paraded her curves in a lace bodysuit and sparkling leotard as she performed on stage at Popworld Live in Liverpool, on Saturday

Gorgeous: The Steps star sang solo for a packed audience at the M&S Bank Arena.

Stunning: Claire, who released her solo album Euphoria last month, looked phenomenal in the figure-hugging garments, and highlighted her slim waist with a leather orb belt

It comes after Claire claimed she was forced to lose weight while in the band at the height of their fame.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Claire, said she feels she has ‘earned her stripes now’ and would ‘tell people where to go’ if someone told her to change her size.

Claire revealed she was made very aware that her voice wouldn’t be enough to guarantee her success and that she needed to ‘lose weight’ to also look the part.

The singer opened up about being a young women in the industry and how she was ‘told to lose weight’ despite being a size 10.

She said: ‘I hope it isn’t still a problem in the industry and I hope if someone told me that now I would tell them where to go.

‘Back then there was a thing for female pop stars to look a certain way and there was a prototype everyone had to conform to. I wanted to be in a band so much that I did anything I had to do to get into the group.

‘It played [on my mind] for a long time but now I feel like I’m now in my 40’s and I feel like I’ve earnt my stripes and I feel much stronger now for going through all that.’

Claire, who auditioned for Steps back in 1997, recently confessed that she agreed to lose half a stone for the opportunity to be in the band.

Finishing touches: Completing her edgy ensemble, the singer layered up with a cropped black bomber jacket and accessorised with a gold chain necklace

Here he is: Peter Andre , 50, was another performer at the concert who took to the arena stage to belt out his classic pop hits

Stylish: The Mysterious Girl singer rocked double denim with a black tee

Oh my: Peter showed off his sexy dance moves while on stage

Edgy: The father-of-four wore a jewel encrusted belt and aviator shades for his performance

Yet the weightloss spiralled and she reached the point where she got far too thin, telling The Sun: ‘I wasn’t fat or big — I was a size ten or 12 — but I got skinny for the band.

‘The older I get and the more I think about it, of course it affected me because it just sent me on a spiral for years.’

Discussing the change in popular body styles over the years, Claire believes her figure back then would actually have been on trend nowadays, due to the curvy style made popular by the Kardashians.

She recalled: ‘I was really small on the top, with little boobs, but I had a bum and thighs, which is a figure that people pay money for now.’

Yet back in the 2000s everyone had no hips and no boobs, and Claire was pressured into losing weight.