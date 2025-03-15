SANAA — Nine people were killed in strikes on Yemen’s capital on Saturday, Huthi rebels said after US President Donald Trump announced an attack on the Iran-backed group.

Another nine people were wounded in the first US strikes on the Huthis, who have attacked Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, since Trump took office in January.

An AFP photographer in Sanaa heard three explosions and saw plumes of smoke coming from a residential district in the north of the rebel-held capital, Sanaa. Security forces cordoned off the area immediately.

“Nine civilians were killed and nine others were injured, most of them seriously,” the Huthis’ health and environment ministry said in a statement on their Saba news agency.

The rebels’ Al Masirah TV station said an “American-British aggression raided a residential neighbourhood in the Shuub district” in Sanaa. There was no immediate comment from British authorities.

In a post on social media, Trump vowed to “use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective”, citing the Huthis’ threats against Red Sea shipping.

The rebels, who have controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade, are part of the “axis of resistance” of pro-Iran groups staunchly opposed to Israel and the United States.

They have launched scores of drone and missiles attacks at ships passing Yemen in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

The campaign crippled the vital route, which normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies into a costly detour around the tip of southern Africa.

In response, the US has launched several rounds of strikes on Huthi targets, some with British support.

After halting their attacks when Gaza’s ceasefire took effect in January, the Huthis last week threatened to resume them unless Israel lifts a blockade of aid to the shattered Palestinian territory.