The Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 8 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Hulu. Based on the French TV series Philharmonia, this show focuses on Cha Se-Eum, a former violinist who gave up her dream of becoming a famous orchestra conductor. The series is created by Choi Yi-yoon and Hong Jung-hee, exploring Cha Se-Eum’s journey as she returns to the world of music and faces challenges.
Here’s when the episode is coming out.
When is the Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 8 release date and time?
Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 8 comes out on December 31, 2023.
The Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 8 release time has not yet been officially announced. However, Hulu usually adds new content at 12:01 A.M. ET, so the estimated release time would be:
- 9:01 A.M. – PT (Pacific Standard Time)
- 12:01 A.M. – ET (Eastern Standard Time)
- 5:01 P.M. – BST (British Summer Time)
- 6:01 P.M. – CEST (Central European Standard Time)
Where to watch Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 8
Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Hulu.
To watch Episode 8, you’ll need a Hulu subscription. Hulu offers two options:
- The basic Hulu plan costs $7.99 per month and includes ads while streaming.
- For uninterrupted streaming without ads, you can choose the ad-free Hulu plan, priced at $17.99 per month.
In Season 1, the show follows Cha Se-Eum, who returns to South Korea after twenty years to lead The Hankang Philharmonic orchestra. As she faces personal challenges, she also investigates mysterious incidents within her orchestra. Lee Young-ae plays the role of Cha Se-eum in the series.
The official synopsis for Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 reads:
“Maestra, one of only 5% of the world’s female conductor seeks the truth of the incident surrounding the orchestra while hiding her secret.”
