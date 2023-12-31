The Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 9 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Hulu. This K-drama series, adapted from the French television series Philharmonia, focuses on Cha Se-Eum, a former passionate violinist who abandoned her dream to become a world-renowned conductor of an orchestra. Season 1 of the series was written by Choi Yi-yoon and Hong Jung-hee, bringing a unique storyline to life.
Here’s when the episode is coming out.
When is the Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 9 release date and time?
The Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 9 release date is January 6, 2024.
The Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 9 release time has not yet been officially announced. However, Hulu usually adds new content at 12:01 A.M. ET, so the estimated release time would be:
- 9:01 A.M. – PT (Pacific Standard Time)
- 12:01 A.M. – ET (Eastern Standard Time)
- 5:01 P.M. – BST (British Summer Time)
- 6:01 P.M. – CEST (Central European Standard Time)
Where to watch Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 Episode 9
Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Hulu.
To view Episode 9, you can subscribe to Hulu by registering on their website. Hulu offers two plans: the basic plan costs $7.99 per month and includes ads, while the ad-free plan is priced at $17.99 per month.
In Season 1, Lee Young-ae plays the character Cha Se-eum, who returns to South Korea after two decades to lead The Hankang Philharmonic orchestra. The season will depict Se-eum’s journey as she faces personal and professional challenges following her return to South Korea.
The official synopsis for Maestra: Strings of Truth Season 1 reads:
“Maestra, one of only 5% of the world’s female conductor seeks the truth of the incident surrounding the orchestra while hiding her secret.”
