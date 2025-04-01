



Micrograph showing inflammation of the large bowel in a case of inflammatory bowel disease. Colonic biopsy. Credit: Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0

A study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology reveals significant disparities in health care utilization among racial and ethnic groups with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the United States. The research, led by investigators from the University of Pennsylvania, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, provides crucial insights into the challenges faced by underrepresented communities in accessing and utilizing IBD care. This is the first study to address racial and ethnic disparities in health care utilization for inflammatory bowel disease in a nationally representative sample across all age groups. The paper is titled “Association of Race and Ethnicity with Healthcare Utilization for Inflammatory Bowel Disease in the United States: A Retrospective Cohort Study.” Key findings from the study show that Black Americans with IBD over 65 had nearly 1.5 times higher use of emergency department services compared to their white counterparts. Among working-age adults, Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans had lower use of advanced therapies for IBD compared to white adults. Some of the findings were associated with household income, suggesting that race was a surrogate marker for access barriers in certain socioeconomic groups. This highlights that socioeconomic disparities can play a significant role in health care utilization patterns among patients with inflammatory bowel disease. The study analyzed data from two national datasets, including Optum’s Clinformatics Data Mart Database and Medicare, covering 2016 to 2017. The researchers examined health care utilization patterns across different racial and ethnic groups, including Asian, Black, Hispanic, and white Americans with IBD, spanning various age groups from children to older adults. Hispanic children showed increased health care utilization for IBD compared to white children, though these results did not meet statistical significance. “This comprehensive evaluation of health care utilization patterns across racial and ethnic groups is a critical step in understanding and addressing the disparities in IBD care,” said Andrés Hurtado-Lorenzo, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Translational Research and IBD Ventures at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and study co-author. “Everyone affected by these chronic, relapsing conditions deserves the opportunity to lead active, healthy lives. Our findings highlight the critical work needed to achieve health equity for all patients with inflammatory bowel disease.” “Our findings confirm health care access challenges in the long-term management of inflammatory bowel disease in historically underserved racial and ethnic groups,” said lead investigator Abraham Segura, MD, MSCE, Instructor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “This study provides crucial data to inform health care policy, resource allocation, and future research priorities in addressing health disparities in IBD care.” The study authors note that while this research provides valuable insights, further investigation is needed to identify and address patient, clinician, and health care system barriers to achieve health equity in the management of IBD. More information:

