A surfer is missing after he was reportedly attacked by a “massive” shark in chest-deep water.

On Monday, March 10 at approximately 12:17 p.m. local time, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) in Western Australia “received a report of a shark bite incident,” per a release on the local government’s SharkSmart website.

“A surfboard has been recovered, but the surfer has not been sighted,” DPIRD confirmed in the post, adding that WA Police were “currently coordinating a search for the missing surfer.”

The release stated that Wharton Beach, which is in the remote Shire of Esperance around 480 miles southeast of Perth, was now closed. It also urged people to “take additional caution” while in the area.

A person had been “spotted in distress” in the water at the beach shortly after noon, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

Witnesses told police a surfer had been attacked by a “massive” shark in chest-deep water, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Several people are thought to have witnessed the minutes-long attack, WAtoday reported.

Police said in a statement, “A surf board with evidence of bite marks has been recovered from the water … but no surfer has been sighted,” the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

“It is believed the surfer was the victim of a serious shark bite incident,” police added, according to the news agency. “A shark was sighted in the area a short time prior, and beachgoers left the water.”

Wharton Beach is “one of the most popular surfing spots in the region,” as well as being a favorite among locals, according to the Western Australia tourism website.

Tony Carmichael, who witnessed the aftermath of the attack, told the ABC, “Everyone was staring at the water in disbelief … Numb. I just feel really numb. I was expecting to go in the water myself.”

“You think you might be safe but you just never know,” Carmichael — who said there had been around 10 cars parked on the beach and around 20 people on the sand when the incident occurred — told the outlet.

Police, Marine Rescue WA and State Emergency Service personnel continue to search the ocean for the missing surfer, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Per the AAP, there have been three fatal shark attacks in the region since 2017.

St. John Ambulance Western Australia told PEOPLE in an email, “We don’t have much to add besides the fact that we had two crews attend but sadly no ambulance was required and it is now a matter for police.”

Esperance Police didn’t immediately respond after being contacted by PEOPLE for additional information.

