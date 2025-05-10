Southern California’s surprise May heat wave is set to break Saturday evening, with cooler temperatures expected on Mother’s Day and fog and even drizzle arriving early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A rapid rise in temperatures hit the region Friday after a stretch of gray days, with record highs in Woodland Hills of 102 degrees and Burbank at 98 degrees. Saturday is set to be another scorcher, and more records possible in the San Fernando Valley and coastal temperatures reaching the 80s.

But the mini heat wave is likely to end as quickly as it began, with temperatures expected to be about 5 degrees cooler by Mother’s Day. Temperatures Sunday are forecast to be in the 80s across the L.A.basin, in the 90s in the valleys, and in the high 60s to mid 70s on beaches, said NWS meteorologist Mike Wofford.

“This is typically a pretty low-impact weather type of season. In May, we typically don’t have any real extremes. Yesterday was kind of an exception in terms of the heat,” said Wofford.

Monday is expected to be much cooler as the fog rolls in and breezes return, with temperatures below average in the 60s and mid-70s. By Tuesday, the gray days are expected to return, and drizzles and light rain are possible, Wofford said.