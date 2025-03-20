A 2025 YouGov survey conducted by the British Plastics Federation (BPF) appears to indicate a strong public demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS) recycling solutions. Many people remain unaware that EPS is fully recyclable, explains the BPF here, but the survey points to a significant desire for accessible recycling programs.

The survey showed that 84% of respondents were unaware that EPS is recyclable. This arguably contributes to improper disposal of the material, with EPS often being sent to landfill. Despite low awareness of its recyclability, 88% of respondents considered EPS recycling important. This suggests a need for local authorities to establish accessible EPS recycling collection points and to promote these with efficient communication strategies to ensure their success. This could involve local authorities introducing collection points at household waste recycling centres (HWRCs), for example.

By responding positively to the widely held desire to recycle EPS, councils could enhance the circular economy while meeting community expectations. 80% of respondents stated they are likely to use an EPS recycling service, if a local recycling service for expanded polystyrene (EPS) was introduced.

The BPF is the UK’s leading trade association for the plastics industry. It features an ‘EPS Group’ comprising of 17 companies. The BPF’s EPS Group is happy to engage with local authorities interested in implementing EPS collections to provide expert advice and support.

In a bid to increase the amount of EPS being recycled, this year the BPF launched an EPS Recyclers Map, featuring a comprehensive list of EPS recycling centres, with easy-to-navigate features and contact details.

BPF EPS Group Chairman Tim Wilson from Engineered Foam Products stated:

“This survey shows a clear desire to do the right thing when it comes to recycling EPS. Much of this material unfortunately ends up in landfill when it is perfectly recyclable. We hope that the insights provided by our survey encourages councils to create and promote more EPS collection centres to establish a steady supply of this material, so it can be recycled and reused. This would be a win for councils, a win for the EPS industry and a win for the environment.”

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 2059 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28-29 January 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).