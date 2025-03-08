Toronto Police say 12 people have been injured during a mass shooting Friday night near Scarborough Town Centre.

Police say they received reports of a shooting in a pub in the area of Progress Ave. and Corporate Dr. just after 10:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspect is at large, and there is no suspect description at this time.

Police did not disclose the exact conditions of the victims.

Just after midnight Saturday, Mayor Olivia Chow took to twitter, saying she was in contact with the chief of police, and that her “thoughts are with the victims and families.”

I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough. I have spoken to Chief Demkiw and he has assured me all necessary resources have been deployed. This is an early and ongoing investigation – police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the… — Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) March 8, 2025

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.