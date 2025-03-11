There is no single solution to address Syrian women’s needs, nor is there a single factor that defines their challenges, writes Dania Kareh. [GETTY]

As the latest clashes intensify in Syria, the enduring conflict continues to cast a stark light on the disproportionate hardships and struggles for survival faced by Syrian women.

For over 13 years since the 2001 uprisings, Syrian women have endured the unimaginable. They are exhausted. Whilst the recent toppling of Bashar al Assad has renewed hope for the future, women still carry more burdens than they can handle at a time when economic hardship defines their country.

Throughout these years, I have travelled across Syria, meeting many of its remarkable women and girls.

Some of the girls had been terrorised and trapped under ISIS control, but always retained their dreams of returning to school. Many others were married off by their parents because this meant there would be one less mouth to feed.

I met women who refused to leave their towns throughout the conflict and who now live in partially shelled homes. I know of others who fled as refugees only to be met with more violence which forced them to return back to Syria.

I met women whose lives were put at risk because they could not access healthcare – even during pregnancies and despite facilities being available nearby – because they could not afford the service, or their place in society did not allow them access.

I know of women who had spent their lives dependent on men in a traditionally patriarchal society, only to suddenly find themselves alone and without support.

New Syria

Equally, I know others who approached their recent independence following the fall of the Assad government as a chance to explore new opportunities and take on roles they never dreamed they could.

Marwa, a 21-year-old farmer from Deir Ez-Zor, for example, lived under ISIS and was forced to marry far too young. She had a passion for chemistry, and hoped to continue her studies. However, she is now responsible for three children, the household duties, and the farmland she works on with her husband.

Despite all of this, she has not lost hope of returning to school and pursuing her dream of becoming a teacher.

One woman I spoke to from rural Damascus, who carries a broken heart after her young son was killed in clashes in his town, farms in a part of Syria that is now in severe drought. Despite this, she refuses to leave her land.

Every time I talk with a Syrian woman living with the repercussions of the war, regardless of their diverse backgrounds, it strikes me that they all carry such resilience, patience and strength. Their survival through the horrors of this conflict is nothing short of miraculous.

Not single issue lives

There is no single solution to address Syrian women’s needs, nor is there a single factor that defines their challenges. They face over a decade of war, repression from their families, societal pressures tied to tradition and faith, and abject poverty.

The women need more than short term (and too often short-sighted) aid that addresses only their most immediate needs. While cash-aid, vocational training and support sessions to overcome the unimaginable traumas of war are critical, they are not enough to empower them to lift themselves out of poverty.

No-one should assume what is best for these women since the seismic change in Syria. They require an environment that encourages and allows them to thrive, to take control of their own reality and their future, just like anyone else. They must have a hand in shaping their country.

In order for this to happen, just as women-led organisations and activists have already stressed and advocated for, longer term support that includes sustained funding that help women to access education from preschool through to university is urgently needed.

What is essential is a collective effort to create an environment where women can find job opportunities including in non-traditional sectors like technology. Grants are also important in order to support women’s ability to set up businesses.

Furthermore, by establishing strong local networks where women can receive peer support and learn from each other, will help them build even stronger resilience.

Building an inclusive society

Engaging with communities and working together to challenge harmful cultural norms and stereotypes about women’s roles will also create a more inclusive society across the board.

It is also crucial to implement and enforce laws that protect women’s rights and promote gender equality. But Syrian women must be equipped with this knowledge so that they feel that they have the power to choose the kind of life they want to lead.

One of the women I met in rural Damascus, who was supported by Oxfam through an initiative to encourage local women to assume leadership roles and get involved in decision making through committees, was able to change a municipal decision about how bread should be distributed to families in her neighbourhood.

She told me how she felt a sense of control and influence for the first time in her life: “I didn’t believe I could, but obviously I can.”

This win, albeit relatively minor, had a meaningful positive impact on her community. It is these little victories that serve to inspire other women to step forward and participate in decisions that affect them and their families. After all, at times, a first step is all that it takes to break the cycle.

As Syria enters a new era, this is the opportunity for Syrian women to become agents of change, but they need support and resources in order to overcome many challenges, and finally take part in rebuilding all that the conflict destroyed.

Dania Kareh is a Syrian media and communication professional, with over 11 years of experience in the humanitarian sector. She is the media and communications officer at Oxfam in Syria. As a passionate journalist and a feminist advocate for women’s issues, Dania travels across Syria to raise the voices of Syrian women and highlight the issues they face.

Follow her on X: @Dania_Kareh

Opinions expressed in this article remain those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The New Arab, its editorial board or staff.