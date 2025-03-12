Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

Five people have been killed in Russian attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Odessa and Kryvyi Rih, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Four Syrians were killed when the ship they were on was attacked in the port of Odessa, Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram. Two other people were injured.

The ship that was struck was a civilian vessel that had just been loaded with wheat for export to Algeria, he said.

In the south-eastern city of Kryvyi Rih a woman was killed in a rocket attack, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on Telegram.

Nine people were injured in the attack and damage was inflicted to the city’s infrastructure, he said.

Ukrainian authorities said another man was injured in the eastern city of Dnipro and there was damage in the Kiev region as a result of drone attacks.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia attacked the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Odessa with three Iskander-M missiles and launched 133 drones at the country.

In terms of the drones, 98 were shot down, it said, while the location of 20 others was lost, a common indication of electronic countermeasures.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for more than three years with Western help.