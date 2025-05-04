Systematic Review of the Antitumor Activities and Mechanisms of Scorpion Venom on Human Breast Cancer Cells Lines (In Vitro Study)

Abstract Background/Objectives: Breast cancer remains the most prevalent malignancy among women worldwide. Innovative therapies are essential to address its diverse subtypes and treatment resistance. Scorpion venom and its bioactive proteins have gained attention as potential anticancer agents owing to their multitargeted cellular effects. This review systematically evaluates their anticancer properties and mechanisms in breast cancer, highlighting therapeutic potential.

Methods: A systematic search was conducted in five databases (PubMed, Science Direct, EMBASE, OVID, and KISS) up to September 2024. Only in vitro studies using breast cancer cell lines and investigating scorpion venom or its bioactive proteins were included. Extracted data covered study characteristics, intervention types, control groups, dose range, duration, and key outcomes.

Results: In total, 19 studies met the eligibility criteria. Crude scorpion venom showed broad cytotoxicity against hormone receptor-positive, triple-negative, and HER2-positive breast cancer subtypes. The primary mechanisms included apoptosis induction, DNA fragmentation, oxidative stress modulation, and cell cycle regulation. Bioactive proteins, such as chlorotoxin (CTX) and Neopladine 1/2, exhibited selective anticancer effects by targeting signaling pathways, inhibiting migration and invasion, and promoting apoptosis. Conclusion: These findings support scorpion venom’s potential as a multitargeted anticancer agent. The complementary actions of crude venom and its proteins highlight their promise for combination therapies. Further research is needed to clarify their synergistic interactions and optimize preclinical and clinical applications.