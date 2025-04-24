The investigative authorities have decided to release Dr. Hamdi Haggag, the director of the Veterinary Medicine Department in Tanta, who was accused in fatally injecting a husky dog in the village of Mahalla Marhoum, affiliated with the Tanta center.

The incident dates back to the appearance of the dog in the village streets, where it bit three children, causing them serious injuries in various parts of their bodies, particularly the abdomen and arms. Following this, Dr. Haggag received a distress call from the village residents, indicating the need for intervention to control the stray dog. A team of veterinary doctors was formed to go to the location and educate the residents on how to deal with such situations.

The following day, the residents were able to find the dog and assaulted it by beating it before tying it to a pole, where it died. Dr. Haggag confirmed that the dog had already passed away before the veterinary team arrived at the scene.

Pictures and videos documenting the incident sparked a wave of anger and condemnation among a number of animal rights activists, who demanded an urgent investigation and accountability for those responsible for the incident.

Sources within the Gharbia Governorate’s Veterinary Medicine Directorate have denied Dr. Haggag’s involvement in the killing of the dog, stating that he was not present during the incident and that his intervention came later, after the dog had died.

The investigative authorities have tasked the Criminal Investigation Department in Tanta with quickly conducting inquiries into the circumstances of the incident, summoning eyewitnesses and the injured children, as well as summoning Dr. Haggag for questioning about the events.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the truth of what happened and determine responsibilities, amidst conflicting accounts from residents and official sources, and calls for the necessity of handling such incidents in a way that considers both human safety and animal rights in accordance with the law.