Teachers form an essential part of society. As such, they truly deserve all the recognition they get for their constant efforts to guide humanity towards a bright and righteous future. With Teacher Appreciation Week finally here, it’s time to recognise the contribution of education across the US.

Traditionally, the period is observed during the first full workweek of May every year. This year, the observance starts from May 5 (Monday). It will last through May 9.

2025 Teacher Appreciation Week deals



This week will be a great opportunity for students, parents, and the entire US to honour the commitment of wonderful teachers. Several eateries and fast food chains across the country have announced hard-to-resist deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2025.

Here are some of the deals that educators can explore during the week dedicated to them:



Live Events

Chipotle will be giving away one free burrito e-card each to 100,000 teachers and as many healthcare workers. The National Nurses Week 2025 (May 6-12) will be celebrated almost alongside Teacher Appreciation Week. As part of the scheme announced by Chipotle, educators and healthcare workers will be required to sign up for a chance to be among the randomly selected recipients of 200,000 free burrito e-cards.

The window to sign up for the randomized giveaway will close on May 12. Those who successfully get picked for the program will receive an email for the verification of their employment status through ID.me. Only those who successfully verify their employment status within 48 hours of receipt of the email will receive the reward.Aroma Joe’s will offer a teacher giveaway on May 6 (Teachers’ Day). Educators with valid IDs will receive a free 24-ounce drink as part of the offer.

Smoothie King will run a special offer for teachers from May 6 through May 8. The promotion entails a 20 per cent discount for teachers on in-store orders, according to USA Today. To avail the offer, educators will be required to produce a valid working ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a 20 per cent discount for teachers from May 5-11. Educators will be required to present their valid IDs to avail the offer. The discount will be applicable on dine-in, call-in and even walk-in orders, as per Today.com.

FAQs



When is Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated?

Teachers’ Celebration Week is annually celebrated from Monday to Friday of the first full week of May. That period falls between May 5 and May 9 this year.

What is Chipotle offering this Teacher Appreciation Week?

Chipotle is running a lucrative giveaway program that will randomly select 100,000 teachers who will stand to win a free burrito e-card.

