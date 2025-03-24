BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces a no-confidence motion in parliament starting on March 24, with the opposition set to grill her over an underperforming economy and her powerful father’s perceived influence over her administration.

Despite lukewarm ratings in opinion polls, Ms Paetongtarn comes into the debate in a firm position, with no signs of turmoil in a ruling coalition that commands a parliamentary majority, making it unlikely the motion will prosper when it goes to a vote on March 26.

The opposition People’s Party has accused Ms Paetongtarn of taking direction from her father, divisive political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra, a billionaire former premier who is banned from holding office over a conviction for conflicts of interest and abuse of power that kept him in self-exile for 15 years.

Mr Thaksin, Thailand’s most influential and polarising politician, has loomed large over Thai politics for the past 24 years. He returned home in 2023 and spent six months in detention in hospital under a government led by the Pheu Thai Party he founded, before being released on parole.

He has spoken openly and frequently about policies that include legalising gambling and adopting cryptocurrency and championed a US$14 billion (S$18.7 billion) handout scheme to stimulate the economy, all of which the Pheu Thai-led government has pursued.

Ms Paetongtarn has insisted her government is not under anyone’s influence, while Mr Thaksin, 75, has said he is retired and only offers advice.

The government’s economic measures so far have yet to spur significant growth in South-east Asia’s second-largest economy, with last year’s 2.5 per cent expansion far adrift of regional peers.

The anchors to growth including structural issues and household debt of 16.34 trillion baht (S$649 billion), or 89.0 per cent of gross domestic product, among the highest ratios in Asia, which the opposition says the government is not addressing.

Lawmakers will be unable to name Mr Thaksin during the motion due to parliamentary rules that say outsiders should not be mentioned. After weeks of debate on the issue, the house speaker has allowed “family member” to be used.

“The opposition’s tactic to delegitimise Paetongtarn’s leadership is not new because she already faces criticism from society,” said Yuttaporn Issarachai, a political scientist at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University. “The focus on Thaksin’s role and interference makes it too political and not beneficial to public, instead of raising issues on the economy and security.”

Ms Paetongtarn, 38, took over as premier in August after political ally Srettha Thavisin was ousted by a court over an ethics violation. She is the fourth member of the Shinawatra family to hold the top post. REUTERS

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.