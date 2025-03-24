



Second lady Usha Vance is heading to Greenland to learn about the territory’s heritage, a move that follows President Trump’s claim that the U.S. should acquire it.

Vance will travel to Greenland on Thursday with her son and a U.S. delegation until Saturday, her office announced.

During the visit, the second lady will “visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race.”

“Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” her office said.

The race will feature around 37 mushers and 444 dogs and offer a “remarkable display of speed, skill, and teamwork.”

Her visit may be a controversial one, as Trump has insisted for months that the U.S. should acquire Greenland.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede has sharply criticized Trump for his proposal, noting that “Greenland is ours.”

The island is a territory owned by Denmark.

Trump has doubled down on his plan to acquire Greenland and argued it’s necessary for national security purposes. It’s land he said the U.S. will get “one way or the other.”

Vance’s visit will be the second of a top Trump ally.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland in early January to “shoot some fun video content for podcasting.”





