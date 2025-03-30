Thailand says it is safe to travel to the country’s many tourist destinations following the devastating earthquake in the region, with the tourism minister noting that no tourists have been injured and no tourist sights have been affected.

In a post on X, he said that “travel, hotels, & events proceed normally. Inspections are ongoing for safety assurance. Tourist police monitor key sites. No travel cancellations.”

The international airports, for example in Bangkok and on the popular holiday island of Phuket, have also returned to normal operations, the operators announced. Previously, terminals and runways had been checked for damage.

Tourism accounts for 12% of Thailand’s gross national product (GDP) and employs more than 20% of the total workforce, according to a speech by the country’s central bank governor last year.

A massive earthquake centred in Myanmar has so far resulted in 17 deaths in Bangkok. At least 83 people remain missing, authorities said, adding that 32 others have been reported injured.