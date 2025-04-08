BANGKOK – Thailand will increase US imports, lower some of the higher taxes on American goods and address non-tariff barriers, the finance minister said on April 8, as the government seeks to negotiate a better deal on new US tariffs.

The tariff of 36 per cent imposed on South-east Asia’s second-largest economy is among the higher rates imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, greater than officials had anticipated.

Thailand was in no rush to travel to the United States for negotiations because proposals needed time to prepare, said Mr Pichai Chunhavajira, who will head Thai negotiations.

He said Thailand would seek to balance trade with the United States within 10 years.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on April 8 said a meeting between Thailand and the United States Trade Representative had been confirmed, but gave no further details.

Thai exporters should also seek new markets to diversify risks, she said, adding the government would have relief measures for businesses hit by the tariffs. The tariffs could knock a percentage point from growth in 2025 in the export-reliant country, Mr Pichai said.

Before the steep tariff was announced, the government was targeting growth of 3 per cent in 2025, after 2024’s 2.5 per cent expansion, a rate far adrift of most of its regional peers.

The government has said it would import more US goods, such as corn, soybeans, crude, ethane, liquefied natural gas, autos and electronics, and aircraft, and would review rules on imports of US pork.

Thailand had a trade surplus with the United States of US$35.4 billion (S$47.8 billion) in 2024, according to government data, while Washington has put its deficit with Thailand at US$45.6 billion.

Thailand’s benchmark stock index fell as much as 6.1 per cent on April 8, the first trading day since the tariffs announcement.

On April 7, the Stock Exchange of Thailand announced temporary floor and ceiling limits on stock movement to trading to 15 per cent from 30 per cent and a ban on short selling to reduce volatility. REUTERS

