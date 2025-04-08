



Beijing Normal University-led researchers have identified specific high-order thalamic nuclei that drive human conscious perception by activating the prefrontal cortex. Their findings enhance understanding of how the brain forms conscious experience, offering new empirical support for theories that assign a central role to thalamic structures rather than cortical areas alone. Consciousness has been described as existing in two distinct forms: the general state of being awake or asleep, and the specific contents of subjective awareness. Most studies investigating the neural basis of perception have focused on the cerebral cortex. Subcortical structures, including high-order thalamic nuclei, remain comparatively unexplored, ill-accounting for how rapidly shifting sensory information becomes part of conscious experience. Previous work has often considered thalamus function only as a relay for sensory input, rather than as a direct participant in generating conscious perception. Yet anatomical studies have shown widespread thalamic connections to brain regions linked to awareness. Several theoretical frameworks propose that thalamocortical loops may carry out essential integration functions for perception. Functional imaging methods lack the spatial and temporal precision to observe subsecond neural events in deep brain regions. Whether there are contributions from distinct thalamic nuclei interactions with the cortex during conscious perception has therefore remained hidden from observation. In the study, “Human high-order thalamic nuclei gate conscious perception through the thalamofrontal loop,” published in Science, researchers performed direct recordings from both thalamic and cortical areas in human subjects as a way to examine the timing and structure of these interactions in real time. Stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recordings were taken from five adult patients undergoing evaluation for deep brain stimulation as part of treatment for drug-resistant headaches. Each patient had electrodes surgically implanted across multiple thalamic nuclei and regions of the prefrontal cortex. In total, 194 recording sites were located in nine distinct thalamic nuclei, and 213 in the prefrontal cortex. A visual awareness task was used to distinguish neural signals related to conscious perception from those associated with other cognitive functions. Subjects viewed brief presentations of faint black-and-white grating patterns, appearing for 50 milliseconds at peripheral locations and varying in contrast, to test conscious awareness via directional eye movements. The visual method was selected over physical or audible versions to reduce interference from motor planning or verbal reporting tasks. Consciousness-related neural activity emerged earlier and with greater intensity in intralaminar and medial thalamic nuclei than in ventral thalamic nuclei or the prefrontal cortex. Recordings revealed that activity in these high-order nuclei preceded corresponding signals in cortical areas by several dozen milliseconds. This timing pattern was observed consistently across participants and trial types. A total of 108 thalamic recording sites showed statistically significant differences between conscious and unconscious visual trials. The majority of early responses, defined as divergence onset times within 350 milliseconds of stimulus presentation, originated in the central medial, mediodorsal medial, and parafascicular nuclei. These same nuclei showed higher event-related potential amplitudes and greater increases in low-frequency spectral power during conscious perception than the ventral anterior, ventral lateral, and ventral posterolateral groups. Phase synchrony measurements revealed that consciousness-related low-frequency oscillations, particularly in the theta band (2 to 8 Hz), originated in intralaminar and medial nuclei. Oscillations propagated outward in a temporal sequence: first appearing within the thalamus, then in connections between thalamus and prefrontal cortex, and last within the cortex. Consciousness-related phase-amplitude coupling, a type of brain signal coordination where slower brain rhythms influence the strength of faster ones, was stronger during conscious perception and emerged first in thalamic regions. Signals from intralaminar and medial nuclei showed coupling between low-frequency phases and high-frequency amplitudes in the lateral prefrontal cortex, a pattern not present in unconscious trials. This cross-frequency interaction also originated in the thalamus and appeared earlier and more strongly than similar activity within the cortex. Neural activity in the thalamofrontal loop more accurately distinguished between conscious and unconscious trials than between any other task elements, including stimulus contrast, rule cues, or eye movement direction. Performance differences were significant even in near-threshold conditions where stimulus properties remained constant. Researchers conclude that intralaminar and medial thalamic nuclei serve as origin points for the neural activity underlying human conscious perception. These high-order structures not only activate earlier than prefrontal cortex areas but also appear to initiate functional coupling that coordinates cortical activity. Thalamic signals more reliably predict subjective awareness than other cognitive features of the task, including sensory intensity or behavioral output. These findings add direct human evidence to support theories proposing thalamic nuclei as a gateway for conscious perception. Results challenge models that assign primary responsibility for awareness to the cortex alone. By identifying specific thalamic-cortical pathways involved in perception, the study offers new insight into how transient sensory experiences rise into conscious awareness. Clarifying the role of these subcortical networks could inform future approaches to treating disorders of consciousness and refining brain-machine interface design. More information:

