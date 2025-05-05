A friend of mine said the safest money move right now is to buy Bitcoin. I nearly spit out my coffee!
If you’re looking for actually safe places to park your money — the kind with predictable returns and no emotional rollercoaster — this list is more your speed.
Here are four smart places to stash your cash (no crypto required).
1. High-yield savings accounts
These are like regular savings accounts — but earn up to 10X the national average interest rate.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80%²
Rate info
Member FDIC.
up to 3.80%²
Rate info
$0
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.70%
Rate info
Member FDIC.
3.70%
Rate info
$0
Barclays Tiered Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%
Rate info
Member FDIC.
4.10%
Rate info
$0
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are FDIC insured, and right now can be found with rates as high as 5.00% APY.
But for example purposes, we’ll use a more common APY of 4.10% for our calculations. To put this into dollars, here’s what earnings could look like after 12 months at various balances:
Savings
Interest Earned 4.10% APY
$5,000
$205.00
$10,000
$410.00
$20,000
$820.00
$50,000
$2,050.00
Data source: Author’s calculations.
Unlike my buddy’s Bitcoin, there’s zero risk to your principal. With FDIC insurance, your money stays safe. Even if the bank goes under, you’re protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution.
HYSA rates do ebb and flow with the economy and Federal Reserve changes. But movement is slow and often predictable.
2. Certificates of deposit (CDs)
CDs are like the “set it and forget it” crockpot of saving. You lock in a great rate, walk away, and come back to guaranteed growth.
In May 2025, short-term CDs (3- to 12-month terms) are offering rates around the 4.00% mark, with some online banks offering up to 4.65% APY. These are ideal if you anticipate needing access to your funds in the near future.
On the other hand, you might prefer locking your money in for a longer term and accepting a slightly lower rate. Mid-term CDs (1 year to 3 years) are yielding between 3.25% and 4.00% APY. Locking in these rates now can be a smart move, especially if interest rates decline in the coming months.
Keep in mind that CDs do come with early withdrawal penalties. So, choose a term that aligns with your financial goals and timeline.
3. Treasury bills (T-bills)
T-bills are like super-safe IOUs from the U.S. government. You give them money now, and they promise to pay you back later, with interest.
As of May 2025, short-term T-bills (three to six months) are yielding around 4.30% APY.
How they work: You buy T-bills at a discount (say, $975), then get the full $1,000 back when they mature in a few weeks or months. That difference is your interest.
One cool thing about T-bills is that the interest you earn isn’t taxed at the state or local level — you only pay federal taxes. This is a big win if you’re in a higher tax bracket.
You can buy T-bills straight from TreasuryDirect.gov, or invest through a brokerage.
4. Money market funds
Imagine taking CDs, T-bills, and other super-safe investments and smooshing them together into one big fund. That’s basically what a money market fund is.
You get to spread your risk across many different short-term assets, and reap the blended yield of everything.
In May 2025, many money market funds are paying between 3.45% and 4.24%.
Something to check with your current broker: Many firms automatically “sweep” your uninvested cash into one of these funds. This is a great feature to earn the most on your cash while it’s sitting idle.
Read all about one of our favorite brokers that does this and learn how its low fees and simple approach make it a great choice for protecting your savings.
Keep it boring (and safe)
If you’re like me — and not taking financial advice from your Bitcoin-loving buddy — then you know that boring and proven methods are a better way to keep your cash safe.
HYSAs, CDs, money market funds, and T-bills all offer steady, low-risk returns that won’t keep you up at night.